Wind Advisory Issued for the Concho Valley with Rain Chances Coming

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Wind Advisory for most of West Central Texas Wednesday with a cold front bringing rain chances to the area over the weekend.

According to the NWS, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday with south to southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph. Gusty winds that high can down tree limbs and scatter unsecured objects.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected or occurring.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Friday and again on Sunday with the passage of a series of cold fronts.