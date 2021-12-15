ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Too Short met Steph Curry at a club in SF partying with Warriors

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Zl2d_0dNkvzy500

Too Short remembers the first time he ever saw Steph Curry. The Bay Area rap legend was at a club in San Francisco hanging out with the Warriors while Curry was still a young buck out of Davidson finding his way in the NBA.

“It was like Stephen Jackson and those guys, Monta Ellis and those dudes,” Too Short said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game. “I remember asking them, ‘Who’s that little boy over there with ‘em? They were like, ‘Oh, that’s the backup point, that’s Steph Curry.’”

Too Short joined hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on “The Morning Roast” to discuss his impressions of Curry and how he’s impacted the Bay Area since being drafted in 2009. You can listen to the full interview above.

“I also remember Steph coming into the game and doing great things and whatnot,” Too Short said. “But I do remember a lot of people being mad when Monta got traded. They were like, ‘Ah you’re going to leave us with the guy with the weak ankles? The little boy?’ Right after that, he started doing his magic.

“My Steph Curry moment is the Steph Curry goatee, when he had the goatee. I’m like, ‘The little boy got a goatee now!’ He was just a man. The goatee just changed everything. So, I just think he earned it. I don’t think he was the chosen one or was anointed or anything. I just think he earned every … every drop of sweat – he earned it.”

On Tuesday night, the goatee’d Curry became the NBA’s all-time 3-point king , becoming the first player to ever knock down 2,974 trifectas . He captivated the sports world at Madison Square Garden and created an iconic moment with his family, teammates, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and the crowd. The little boy from the club grew up.

“The Bay Area, when we put a legend in place, it’s, like, bigger,” Too Short said.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Since selling tapes out the trunk of his car in East Oakland in the 1980s, Too Short has been a staple of Bay Area culture and used to frequent Oracle Arena. During his appearance Wednesday, Short couldn’t help but think if the Warriors drafted another East Oakland star.

“You know, I think about things like, what if Damian Lillard was our point guard all these years?” Too Short said. “He’s the hometown favorite and whatnot from East Oakland. But I think the Bay Area and Oakland fell in love with Steph Curry. It’s a relationship, it’s a love thing. It’s just so many exciting moments.”

Too Short goes on and on, some can’t understand how he lasts so long. He must have superpowers since he’s rapped for more than 225,000 hours. In his decades of traveling throughout the world, he’s seen millions of fans come to his shows. Back in the day, he didn’t say many Dubs jerseys in the crowd. That’s changed.

“Lot of A’s, lot of Raiders, Niners, but never Warriors,” Too Short said. “Now you see ‘em in the crowd, you definitely do. That No. 30. And you see it a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Too Short
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Monta Ellis
Person
Damian Lillard
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors
basketball-addict.com

Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
429
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy