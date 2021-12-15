Too Short met Steph Curry at a club in SF partying with Warriors

Too Short remembers the first time he ever saw Steph Curry. The Bay Area rap legend was at a club in San Francisco hanging out with the Warriors while Curry was still a young buck out of Davidson finding his way in the NBA.

“It was like Stephen Jackson and those guys, Monta Ellis and those dudes,” Too Short said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game. “I remember asking them, ‘Who’s that little boy over there with ‘em? They were like, ‘Oh, that’s the backup point, that’s Steph Curry.’”

Too Short joined hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on “The Morning Roast” to discuss his impressions of Curry and how he’s impacted the Bay Area since being drafted in 2009. You can listen to the full interview above.

“I also remember Steph coming into the game and doing great things and whatnot,” Too Short said. “But I do remember a lot of people being mad when Monta got traded. They were like, ‘Ah you’re going to leave us with the guy with the weak ankles? The little boy?’ Right after that, he started doing his magic.

“My Steph Curry moment is the Steph Curry goatee, when he had the goatee. I’m like, ‘The little boy got a goatee now!’ He was just a man. The goatee just changed everything. So, I just think he earned it. I don’t think he was the chosen one or was anointed or anything. I just think he earned every … every drop of sweat – he earned it.”

On Tuesday night, the goatee’d Curry became the NBA’s all-time 3-point king , becoming the first player to ever knock down 2,974 trifectas . He captivated the sports world at Madison Square Garden and created an iconic moment with his family, teammates, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and the crowd. The little boy from the club grew up.

“The Bay Area, when we put a legend in place, it’s, like, bigger,” Too Short said.

Since selling tapes out the trunk of his car in East Oakland in the 1980s, Too Short has been a staple of Bay Area culture and used to frequent Oracle Arena. During his appearance Wednesday, Short couldn’t help but think if the Warriors drafted another East Oakland star.

“You know, I think about things like, what if Damian Lillard was our point guard all these years?” Too Short said. “He’s the hometown favorite and whatnot from East Oakland. But I think the Bay Area and Oakland fell in love with Steph Curry. It’s a relationship, it’s a love thing. It’s just so many exciting moments.”

Too Short goes on and on, some can’t understand how he lasts so long. He must have superpowers since he’s rapped for more than 225,000 hours. In his decades of traveling throughout the world, he’s seen millions of fans come to his shows. Back in the day, he didn’t say many Dubs jerseys in the crowd. That’s changed.

“Lot of A’s, lot of Raiders, Niners, but never Warriors,” Too Short said. “Now you see ‘em in the crowd, you definitely do. That No. 30. And you see it a lot.”