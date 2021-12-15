West Mountain postpones opening day due to warm temperatures

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — West Mountain in Queensbury is pushing back opening day of their ski season to December 24 due to unseasonably warm temperatures. The season was originally supposed to open on December 18.

The mountain will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for skiing, riding and tubing, weather permitting. Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, Gore Mountain in North Creek and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid opened for the 2021-22 ski season on November 26 .

Those that purchased a 21-22 Winter Season Pass and have a current photo on file, can stop in to pick it up during scheduled front desk business hours. Those that have skis or a snowboard in need of tuning, can stop in during our the scheduled rental and tuning shop hours.

All hours of operation can be found on the West Mountain website .

