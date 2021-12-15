One person reported dead after vehicle crash led to train derailment in Marinette Co.

Related
Authorities identify man killed in crash that led to train derailment
The crash happened Wednesday in Marinette County.
Highway 141 reopened after fatal crash, train derailment
WisDOT: "Southbound US 141 now OPEN between Pound and Coleman following train derailment. Northbound US 141 opening approximately noon today."
Wisconsin mother dies after saving son from dog attack
Relatives of a northeastern Wisconsin woman say she has died of injuries suffered when saving her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family's dog.
Two adults injured in crash involving school bus in Waupaca County
Two adults were injured after a crash involving a school bus in the town of Lebanon.
After Marinette County plow truck damaged, sheriff's office warns about plowing snow across road
Marinette County Sheriff's Office warns against plowing snow across the road.
Fatal Crash leaves 1 person dead
Tuesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cty Tk A and STH 47 in the Town of Black Creek.
Children's Wisconsin: Three Waukesha parade victims remain at hospital, two sent home
"All three children [in the hospital] are listed in fair condition," the hospital says.
Waukesha parade suspect facing more charges for previous car attack
The man accused of driving down dozens of people during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last month, killing 6, is facing new charges for intimidating a woman he is accused of driving over before the parade incident.
Winnebago Co. authorities identify remains found in 2015
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains of the man that were discovered in 2015.
