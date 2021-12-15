Omaha solid waste collection delays

Don't let your garbage and recycling cans blow away!

In a press release, the Omaha Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division announced that solid waste collections will be suspended at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to the forecasted inclement weather, which may cause unsafe conditions for collection.

This suspension of collection is only for residential locations where garbage and recycling have not yet been serviced by 2:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to retrieve their carts after 2:30 PM and secure them on their property to minimize any lost or damaged carts which may occur during the weather event. Omaha residents are also advised to secure the cart lid to prevent any loose material from becoming windblown.

Collections will resume on Thursday, Dec. 16 starting with the Wednesday areas which were not completed, residents in this area should have their carts set out by 6 a.m.

Public works says that "FCC Environmental Services Nebraska plans on collecting Thursday’s area on Thursday and Friday’s area on Friday. Residents in these areas are asked to make sure that carts are set out by 6 a.m. on their day of collection to (ensure) collection. If a resident in Friday or Thursday’s area experiences a missed collection please leave the cart at the set-out location. Any incomplete routes will be addressed the following day."

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org. The solid waste website is wasteline.org and the Facebook presence is facebook.com/wasteline .

