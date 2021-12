Selena Gomez has been busy. From virtually accepting her People's Choice Award in comedy for Only Murders in the Building to developing her first Spanish-language series and introducing Wondermind, a mental health company, we weren't exactly surprised she skipped out on walking the red carpet alongside her fellow Hollywood stars this week. But rest assured, she's just in New York City, filming season two of the Hulu show that has everybody talking in one of the coziest velvet capes we've ever seen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO