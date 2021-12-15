Mt. Laguna excited to welcome visitors after first snowfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Those who live in Mt. Laguna woke up to snow. It wasn't enough to make snowballs, but it was enough to get the community excited.

"There's kind of a contest you know in the community when will be the first day of snow," Laurence Cambriels said.

She owns a business with her husband called Pine House Café. She said the arrival of snow means more visitors and customers.

"When snow is falling, people are swarming up here. They have never seen snow," Cambriels said. "They come and play and want hot chocolate. They buy sleighs and hats."

Tuesday's storm brought snow to the mountain communities, and it lined the streets with crunchy packed snow as plows were seen clearing out the roads.

She and her husband just purchased the Pine House Café last year. The very same day, everything shut down because of the pandemic. They're hopeful Mother Nature will bring more snow to the area, which will translate to more business coming in their doors.

"It's like magical like when you were a kid waiting for Christmas or Santa," she said.

And to match the snow outside, the Pine House owners wanted to make it extra festive inside of their restaurant, creating a winter wonderland display that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

