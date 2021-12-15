Septuagenarian Arrested After Abuse Captured On Instagram Live

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A 71-year-old San Antonio man is facing serious charges after he allegedly groped an underage girl during an Instagram live.

According to court documents, during the live feed Vernon Meadows can be seen approaching the 16-year-old victim from behind. As he nears the victim, Meadows grabs her chest area over her clothing.

A witness watching the live feed saved the video and reported the incident to the authorities.

According to the victim, the abusive behavior started weeks ago and made her feel uncomfortable.

As a result, Meadows has been charged with Indecency with a Child. His bond has been set at $35,000.00