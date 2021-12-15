ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New musical production in Memphis

By Destinee Hannah
Memphis is the home of a new musical production that audiences will get to see next month.

The storyline is one of a small-town country singer trying to make it big.

We spoke with Shelley Butler, the musical’s director, and Michael Detroit to gain more insight of what audiences can expect in the musical.

