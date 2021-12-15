ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph street sign dedicated in South Memphis

By David Royer
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph received recognition in his South Memphis neighborhood Wednesday.

An honorary street sign for Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue was unveiled in front of a crowd at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. City Councilman JB Smiley, who sponsored the resolution, made remarks at the ceremony.

Dolph’s lifetime partner Mia, his children and parents were on hand for the special moment.

Dolph was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at Makeda’s Cookies a few blocks away on Airways. The rap star had stopped in the store to buy cookies.

To date, no one has been brought to justice in his death.

Comments / 7

Trogladite
1d ago

I never heard of him before he was murdered? What has he done for charity or humanity that he would have a street to honor him. Not being disrespectful, I dont have a clue who he was.

