Ultimately, when a business uses someone to craft a redemption narrative, they need to be prepared when it goes profoundly wrong, as it has for Ryerson University here. In what is going to be a remarkably interesting case involving a new law school and a student who is suing them for $750,000 in a human rights complaint, we are going to find out if there is any consequence when a law school profits off using a student’s name, image, and likeness to promote the school.

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO