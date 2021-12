More than six million Americans have been diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is growing at too fast a rate; the projection is that the numbers of Alzheimer’s patients will more than double by 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 11.2 million Americans are volunteer caregivers for loved ones with the disease. In fact, family members and friends account for 83% of all Alzheimer’s caregivers. The pros are trained to know what to do, but “civilian” helpmates may need help.

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO