ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Exposed to COVID: What should I do?

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0co7_0dNksN2s00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– COVID-19 cases continue to steadily increase across Ohio and the rest of the country.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 10,134 cases, 265 hospitalizations and 24 intensive care unit admissions, which are all far above the 21-day averages.

Akron police investigating after 58-foot bridge goes missing

The Centers for Disease Control has guidelines for what to do if you’ve had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. But it all depends on whether you’re fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines an exposure as someone who was less than 6 feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of at least 15 minutes during a 24-hour period.

Ohio natives Girl Named Tom wins The Voice

For the fully vaccinated:

  • Get tested. You can still become infected and spread the virus. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure.
  • If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.
  • Monitor your symptoms.
  • Wear a mask in indoor public spaces for 14 days or until you test negative.

For the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated:

  • Get tested.
  • If symptoms develop, get tested again 5 to 7 days after your last exposure.
  • If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.
  • Monitor your symptoms.
  • Wear a mask consistently at all times.
  • Quarantine for 14 days from the date of your last known exposure.

Experiencing trouble breathing is an emergency warning sign regardless of vaccination status. If you have issues breathing, seek medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 14

Kristina Caruso
6d ago

I find it interesting that these guidelines only talk about testing and quarantine. Why aren’t our public health officials talking about nutrition, vitamins, proactive measures? How about early intervention if you are exposed? Our healthcare system is failing us. Be sure to do your own research on what works best for you and your family. You may be surprised that their suggestions are not the best course of action for you.

Reply(1)
9
fedup
3d ago

It doesn't matter vaccinated or un-vaccinated. you still get it and still can spread it. plus it's a virus it's here to stay. it's just going to keep mutating.

Reply
3
Craig Bphone
4d ago

rofl, it's the same for jabbed or unjabbed but they separated it in the. article to make it seem like there is a difference

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Our hospitals need our help now’: Ohio health leaders urge vaccines, COVID safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference with other state health leaders Wednesday amid a record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, spoke with Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General of the Ohio National Guard who is overseeing the deployment of national guard […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Akron, OH
Health
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Akron, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘We are heartbroken’: Cleveland Clinic urges vaccines amid ‘sobering’ surge in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has sent a plea to patients: “Please, get vaccinated,” the hospital group wrote in an email to everyone in their system. “Our Ohio emergency departments are filled. We have people waiting to get into our hospitals,” they write. Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals held a press conference Tuesday to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

MetroHealth adjusts visitor policy as COVID cases rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) — MetroHealth announced on Tuesday it’s adjusting its visitor policy for adult patients as COVID cases rise. These changes are effective on Wednesday: Visitation hours limited to Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Patients will be limited to one visitor per […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio COVID numbers: Record-high 12,865 new cases

**For previous coverage on this story, watch below: (WJW/WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. There have been 1,880,588 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes the addition of 12,865 cases Wednesday. That number reflects the most cases in one day ever […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy