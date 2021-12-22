Exposed to COVID: What should I do?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– COVID-19 cases continue to steadily increase across Ohio and the rest of the country.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 10,134 cases, 265 hospitalizations and 24 intensive care unit admissions, which are all far above the 21-day averages.

The Centers for Disease Control has guidelines for what to do if you’ve had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. But it all depends on whether you’re fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines an exposure as someone who was less than 6 feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of at least 15 minutes during a 24-hour period.

For the fully vaccinated:

Get tested. You can still become infected and spread the virus. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure.

If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.

Monitor your symptoms.

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces for 14 days or until you test negative.

For the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated:

Get tested.

If symptoms develop, get tested again 5 to 7 days after your last exposure.

If your results are positive, isolate for 10 days.

Monitor your symptoms.

Wear a mask consistently at all times.

Quarantine for 14 days from the date of your last known exposure.

Experiencing trouble breathing is an emergency warning sign regardless of vaccination status. If you have issues breathing, seek medical care.

