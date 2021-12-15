Battle Creek woman injured in officer-involved shooting

A 40-year-old Battle Creek woman was injured after exchanging gunfire with police Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident also involved two children, ages 9 and 10.

The city of Battle Creek says the shooting occurred at 12:25 p.m. at a mental health facility near the intersection of Emmett Street and College Street.

Two officers went to Summit Pointe First Step, a 24-hour urgent care for psychiatric needs, to help with a court-ordered pick up for the woman involved.

The city says when the officers tried to take her into custody, the woman brandished a firearm and shot at police while inside a parked vehicle.

Police found the woman and kids near Harvard Street and Garfield Avenue shortly after and brought her into custody, the city tells us.

The city says the officers and children were unharmed in the shooting, but the woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury in her shoulder, for which she is receiving treatment.

City officials tell us the children are currently with Child Protective Services.

The city of Battle Creek says the officers involved are on administrative leave while Michigan State Police continues to investigate the incident.

