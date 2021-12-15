ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez Yelled “Dance, B*tch” Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Per Detective

By Robert Longfellow
 3 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Tory Lanez continues to look extra funny in the light whenever more information about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting is revealed. Per a detective, the pint-sized R&B crooner allegedly yelled “Dance, b*tch” before shooting at the Houston rapper during their now-infamous altercation in July 2020 that left her shot in the foot.

According to Rolling Stone , a police officer offered up this turn of events during his testimony at a preliminary hearing for Lanez on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Toronto singer, born  Daystar Peterson, is facing felony assault charges.

“(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” said Los Angeles Police detective Ryan Stogner. His testimony was reportedly based on interviews with Meg.

According to Stogner, Megan The Stallion told him Lanez was “half in, half out” of the car when he licked off a shot.

He added, “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

Stogner also relayed that Lanez allegedly apologized and offered Megan money not to say anything about what happened and referenced the trouble he would get into because he was already on probation. Lanez is due back in court January 13 and is facing charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Prosecutors are looking for him to get up to about 23 years in jail.

Although he continues to deny shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez may want to get back on the settlement wave before this case goes to trial, which the Judge saw fit to proceed with.

[H/T Variety ]

