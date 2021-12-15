ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin grows 22% after Elon Musk announced that it can be used in Tesla

By Entrepreneur en Español
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Tesla will make certain products available with Doge and we'll see how it goes," the company founder tweeted. Before his release, the value of the coin was $ 0.161,...

FOXBusiness

Who is the richest person in the world: Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

There is no disputing that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the wealthiest people on the planet. However, because the personal fortunes of these two self-made billionaires are dependent on their stakes in their companies and other investments, their net worths can rise and fall with the stock market. However, here's what we know about who the richest person in the world is, as of December 2021.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk judges Bezos' lifestyle saying he should work harder and 'spend less time in the hot tub'

"He doesn't seem willing to expend mental energy on the details of the engineering ... but the devil is in the details," Musk said. Musk shared that he works daily, putting in between 80 and 90 hours a week on projects for his two companies, Tesla and SpaceX. Your comments made it clear that while you respect your competitor's mind, you don't feel the same about their work ethic.
Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-Xii to Person of the Year Event

Elon Musk may have been the guest of honor at Time's Person of the Year event but make no mistake about it, the spotlight belonged to his 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. The SpaceX and Tesla chief got upstaged on Monday when he decided to bring up his and Grimes' son for the event held in his honor. The baby boy wore a pair of jeans and a cute sweater of tractor and road drawings. But there were even more adorable moments.
$850 Million Worth of DOGE Shifted Before Tesla’s Announcement, Russia Mulls Crypto Ban, 90 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss any important updates in the crypto industry!. $850 million worth of DOGE transferred anonymously before Elon Musk’s announcement. A suspicious Dogecoin transaction worth $850 million was tracked by WhaleStats service right before Tesla CEO...
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Comments by Elon Musk recently drove Dogecoin higher. But this cryptocurrency faces two challenges on the path to reaching $1. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. And for good reason -- it climbed 15,219% to peak in May. Its market share has gained so much that now it's the 10th biggest crypto player by that measure.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Duel for 12th Largest Cryptocurrency, Who Wins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
