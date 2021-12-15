ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Best Digital-Marketing Spends for 2022

By Krista Mashore
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge corporations might have huge marketing budgets, so they can afford to be a little sloppy about how they spend it. They also have plenty of marketing people who can run around and experiment with the latest fancy marketing idea. Entrepreneurs? We’re different. We run lean and mean organizations....

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andre Oentoro

5 content marketing techniques every business can use

“Content is king” is a phrase that is often thrown around in the digital marketing space, and that’s because content marketing is such a powerful tool. It can help to boost your SEO, promote your products, and position you as a thought leader within your industry.
ECONOMY
franchising.com

919 Marketing Acquires Groundbreaking Digital Marketing Firm

To Become Franchising’s Content and Web Marketing Powerhouse. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. - 919 Marketing, one of the nation’s fastest-growing content marketing agencies, announces the acquisition of NetSearch Digital Marketing, a pioneering internet marketing firm specializing in SEO, PPC, and web design services for local and national clients. With the acquisition, 919 Marketing expands its range of in-house capabilities to provide local marketing services to national franchise and multi-location brands.
RALEIGH, NC
CMSWire

The Sonic Liberation: Implications of Audio for Digital Marketing

Within the bubble where I work and live — that of voice assistants, audio and sonic products and solutions — the proclamation that audio has arrived is undeniable. To us, the dwellers of that bubble, the trends are clear, the facts are indisputable, and the patterns difficult to ignore. But in my conversations with marketers and other business function leaders outside of the bubble — professionals who have to deal with an endless flux of new tools, strategies and tactics, all while keeping an eye on time sensitive deliverables and bottom lines — I have discovered the perception is very different. Audio as a category that one can assign to an owner and budget for, the way a marketer now does with mobile and social, has yet to crystalize. Instead, marketers feel as if they are being pelted by random manifestations of audio, from hardware, to software, to content and experiences, and they don’t know exactly what to do or where to start.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Video Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Digital
enplugged.com

Learning the Art of Digital Marketing From Your Competitors

An all-encompassing content marketing strategy, white hat organic SEO practices, consistent link building efforts and solid social media marketing, well, this sure makes for a killer digital marketing strategy. But hey, too much of it all, and you’re only doing what the rest of the world is doing. Today, let’s...
ECONOMY
Searchengineland.com

400+ businesses swear by this secret to their digital marketing success

Online Marketing Gurus is an award-winning search and digital agency with expertise in SEO, Google Ads, social media advertising and content marketing. We love partnering with businesses to support their fast and smart growth. Our clients get more leads, more customers and grow their businesses with explosive results. With 1,000+...
ECONOMY
vermontbiz.com

New Digital Marketing Director at Manufacturing Solutions, Inc.

Alexandra Dempsey of Stowe, VT has been hired by Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to serve as Digital Marketing Director. Dempsey has 10 years’ experience in Social Media, Brand Strategy, and Marketing and is a graduate of Binghamton University. To learn more about MSI please go to our website at www.msivt.com(link is external)
STOWE, VT
International Business Times

'Metaverse' Hype Fuels Booming Digital Property Market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
The Drum

Digital advertising pushes global ad spend to new heights

Digital advertising will account for over 60% of global ad spend in 2022, according to the latest advertising expenditure forecast compiled by Zenith. The report reveals broad-based positivity prior to Omicron rearing its ugly head as the global advertising market extends its recovery from its 2020 nadir, with healthy growth of 15.6% recorded for 2021 expected to drop back to 9.1% in 2022.
MARKETS
The American Genius

SEO: The Unsung Hero of Digital Marketing Success

(MARKETING) Despite sexier emerging trends, the reality is that you can’t build out a successful online presence and marketing strategy without SEO. If you want to win with digital marketing, you need to stop focusing all of your energy on TikTok and hot trends and instead emphasize some of the more foundational elements that make up successful marketing strategies. This includes search engine optimization (SEO).
INTERNET
AdWeek

GroupM and Zenith Project Ad Spend Will Grow, Led by Digital

Global advertising spend grew double digits this year, according to two new forecasts from WPP’s media group, GroupM and Publicis Groupe media agency Zenith. Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Stephen Lepitak. Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.
MARKETS
Advanced Television

Survey: 77% marketers to spend more on online video

Digital budgets have grown strongly following Covid-19 disruption and marketer enthusiasm for online channels shows no sign of slowing, according to a WARC survey of more than 1,500 practitioners. Online video and social media lead the pack, with 77 per cent and 68 per cent of marketers, respectively, expecting to...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Linux Apps for Digital Artists

Linux continues to be in demand, given its open-source nature, ease-of-use, and various apps and packages. Add a healthy mix of digital art tools to this list, and you will already have a fantastic operating system to work on. The highly coveted tools mentioned below promise to deliver highly functional...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

NY firm acquires Stamford digital advertising startup

STAMFORD — Digital-advertising firm MediaCrossing, one of the state’s fastest-growing startups in recent years, has been acquired by another company in its industry — but most of its team is staying in Connecticut. Through the acquisition, Stamford-based MediaCrossing has been incorporated into the managed services division of...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy