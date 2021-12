A CEO who made headlines for firing 900 employees on a Zoom call is "taking time off effective immediately," according to an internal memo.Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fired hundreds of employees last Wednesday during a call by stating: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off.”The memo, published byVICE, states that CFO Kevin Ryan will manage the “day-to-day decisions of the company” and report to the board.It also made reference to the “very regrettable events over the last week”.The note reveals that the board has engaged “an independent third party...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO