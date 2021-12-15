More than 10K new COVID cases reported in Ohio after backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health reported another increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There were 10,588 cases, 486 hospitalizations, 50 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. That’s compared to the 21-day averages of 7,019 cases, 294 hospitalizations, 30 ICU admissions and 67 deaths.

The state health department said the case count includes about 840 cases from testing dating back to March 1, 2021 because of a delay in laboratory reporting.

Cuyahoga County continues to have the most COVID deaths and hospitalizations, while it’s second to Franklin County in case count.

More than 58 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That’s more than 6.8 million people.

