Nick Cannon explains his decision not to treat his son Zen with chemo

Nick Cannon and the mother of Zen are suffering a huge loss with the passing of their son, Zen.

Cannon said, “We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?'” He continued, “The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

Cannon added, “We were having quality-of-life conversations. We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time.”

He continued, “From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

What is the best way to heal from a tragic event?

