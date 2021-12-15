ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Greenville announces partnership with ParkMobile

By Matthew Causey
 2 days ago

An attempt to streamline paying for downtown parking in the City of Greenville's latest partnership.

The city announced this new partnership Wednesday with ParkMobile, a mobile parking app already in use across the country, including some South Carolina cities such as Columbia and Charleston.

This service will initially roll out to the West End and West Washington lots combined 158 parking spaces before expanding to more of the city's lots.

In a press release, the city's director of economic and community development, Merie Johnson, said "Convenience is key when it comes to parking. Finding ways to make it easier for citizens, tourists and regular commuters will only benefit the Greenville economy."

Click here to read the full press release from the City of Greenville.

Greenville, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

