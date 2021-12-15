The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence: Will Alex Be Home For Christmas?

Matt Harris & Seton Tucker are back with a new podcast episode on The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence. On Episode 34 Harris & Tucker speak on details on Alex Murdaugh’s bond hearing. they talk to WSAV reporter Andrew Davis about Alex’s first statements since his wife and son were murdered. How much is Alex’s bond, and why that amount?

Make sure you listen to Matt Harris on Matt & Ramona Mornings, from 6a-10a on the NEW MIX1079!