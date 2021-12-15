ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence: Will Alex Be Home For Christmas?

By thekelleyshow
 2 days ago

Matt Harris & Seton Tucker are back with a new podcast episode on The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence. On Episode 34 Harris & Tucker speak on details on Alex Murdaugh’s bond hearing. they talk to WSAV reporter Andrew Davis about Alex’s first statements since his wife and son were murdered. How much is Alex’s bond, and why that amount?

