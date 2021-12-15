ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley man dies of illness while in sheriff's custody, 5th death in four months

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEZlf_0dNkqLD000

An Apple Valley man, who became ill while in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An in-custody death investigation continues after 57-year-old Gary Allen Victor died Monday at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported

On Dec. 2, Victor was transported from the detention center to ARMC, where he was later admitted into the ICU for multiple health problems, including COVID-19, the sheriff’s report said.

Victor’s health gradually declined, and on Monday, he was pronounced deceased, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Detail responded to the hospital, where they conducted interviews and collected medical records.

Victor was transported to the Sheriff-Coroner’s Division, where an autopsy will be performed. This incident is still under investigation, and no further information is currently available, the sheriff’s report said.

Other deaths

Victor is the 5th inmate to die after being held at the sheriff’s detention center in the past four months.

Other inmates who have died include Brian Alberts, 43, of Apple Valley, who was found deceased in his cell. Also, Isaiah Hernandez-Sanchez, 29, of Barstow, was on prescribed diabetes and mental illness medications.

Russell Garcia, 56, of Fontana, died after suffering a medical emergency. Also, a 56-year-old man from San Bernardino, who became ill and was later pronounced deceased, sheriff’s officials said.

Hernandez's family members filed charges against the county and the detention center, alleging that inhumane conditions existed at the jail while Isaiah Hernandez was in custody.

The Hernandez allegation includes how the law-enforcement system killed Isaiah Hernandez-Sanchez by depriving him "of his rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, including his right to adequate conditions of confinement and necessary medical care," according to a claim for damages that the family's attorney filed in San Bernardino County in October.

The family argues that county authorities knew — or at least, had a legal obligation to know — this alleged treatment "would result, and did result, in the loss of his life."

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barstow, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
City
Victor, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Allen
The Associated Press

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow’s demand for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western...
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

974
Followers
141
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy