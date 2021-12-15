ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Laremy Tunsil play again for Texans? David Culley hopes so.

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VL6Cp_0dNkq63M00

(SportsRadio 610) - Laremy Tunsil started the Texans' first five games this season, after missing all three preseason games. The two-time Pro Bowl left tackle tested positive for COVID-19 in early August, but was healthy enough to play in the Sept. 12 season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tunsil, however, has missed the last eight games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. The injury was initially thought to keep him out four to six weeks, but that was two months ago.

For the past couple of weeks, Tunsil's status has been "day-to-day" and head coach David Culley said a combination of factors, including the offensive lineman's personal decision, go into if and when he plays again.

"He's day-to-day," Culley said when asked Wednesday about Tunsil's status. "I'm hoping he can play this season."

Without Tunsil, the Texans have played Geron Christian Sr., and most recently Tytus Howard at left tackle.

Tunsil is in the first of a three-year, $66 million extension signed in 2020, which guaranteed $40 million at signing and $50 million in total guarantees.

Two years ago, when the Texans traded two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, quarterback Deshaun Watson had established himself as a franchise quarterback. The Texans were contending in the AFC and desperately needed a left tackle to protect Watson's blind side.

But in the two years since, the Texans have gone from contender to one of the league's worst teams. They almost certainly will trade Watson, who has not played for them this season.

With little to play for at 2-11, despite Chris Conley's admirable stance on finishing the season strong, it's reasonable to wonder if we have seen the last of Tunsil in a Texans uniform. General manager Nick Caserio, in his second offseason, could trade Tunsil and either draft a younger left tackle, or allow Howard to continue developing at the position.

Comments / 0

Related
Battle Red Blog

Where in the World is Laremy Tunsil?

In 2019 Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans embarked on an offseason that has pushed them to the point they are today. A year after mismanaging and mangling their offensive line, an offseason after using a first and second round pick without finding a left tackle, and going into training camp with Matt Khalil as their left tackle, the Houston Texans were desperate. They wanted Laremy Tunsil. The Miami Dolphins didn’t want to trade Tunsil unless the terms were egregious. Week after week O’Brien became more desperate.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
Person
David Culley
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Afc
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
773
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy