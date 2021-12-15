Will Laremy Tunsil play again for Texans? David Culley hopes so.

(SportsRadio 610) - Laremy Tunsil started the Texans' first five games this season, after missing all three preseason games. The two-time Pro Bowl left tackle tested positive for COVID-19 in early August, but was healthy enough to play in the Sept. 12 season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tunsil, however, has missed the last eight games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. The injury was initially thought to keep him out four to six weeks, but that was two months ago.

For the past couple of weeks, Tunsil's status has been "day-to-day" and head coach David Culley said a combination of factors, including the offensive lineman's personal decision, go into if and when he plays again.

"He's day-to-day," Culley said when asked Wednesday about Tunsil's status. "I'm hoping he can play this season."

Without Tunsil, the Texans have played Geron Christian Sr., and most recently Tytus Howard at left tackle.

Tunsil is in the first of a three-year, $66 million extension signed in 2020, which guaranteed $40 million at signing and $50 million in total guarantees.

Two years ago, when the Texans traded two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, quarterback Deshaun Watson had established himself as a franchise quarterback. The Texans were contending in the AFC and desperately needed a left tackle to protect Watson's blind side.

But in the two years since, the Texans have gone from contender to one of the league's worst teams. They almost certainly will trade Watson, who has not played for them this season.

With little to play for at 2-11, despite Chris Conley's admirable stance on finishing the season strong, it's reasonable to wonder if we have seen the last of Tunsil in a Texans uniform. General manager Nick Caserio, in his second offseason, could trade Tunsil and either draft a younger left tackle, or allow Howard to continue developing at the position.