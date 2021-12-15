Recipe Exchange: Pralines

Well, I sure am sorry. I wrote about these pralines last week, clueless to the fact that I haven’t printed the recipe in the past. I can’t imagine why not, as it seems like I share the recipe every Christmas. Whatever the case, I know the remedy, and here you go.

The key here is the candy thermometer and practice. Start with this single batch and make it a few times, get a feel for working with the sugar, then double it when you feel confident. You’ll impress everyone and you’ll be surprised at how easy it is. These are sugary, New Orleans-style pralines and you can find fussier recipes, but this is what I’ve been doing for more than 20 years.

Pralines are simple to make once you get the feel for working with sugar. (Credit: Jamsedel, Getty Images)

Pralines

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 teaspoons butter, diced

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-2 cups pecans (you can mix halves and pieces, and you can decide if you want more or less — either will work)

Directions:

Put sugars and cream in a heavy-bottom sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. It’ll take roughly 8-10 minutes to get to soft ball stage, which is 234 degrees on the candy thermometer.

Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla, then add most of the pecans, reserving about 1/4 for the end. Stir for about 1-2 minutes, until candy starts to lose its shine. Drop on aluminum foil by tablespoons. If it gets too cool, add a spoonful of hot water and stir. When you get near the end and most of the pecans are gone, add what you reserved and quickly stir in. Makes about 2-3 dozen; I make mine small. When storing, don’t stack more than 3 layers or the ones on the bottom will break.

Source: Jennifer Biggs