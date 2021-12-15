Olympia building destroyed by fire, 1 dead in Lakewood fire

1 of 3

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fire crews in Olympia, Washington, responded to a large downtown commercial blaze early Wednesday that damaged nearly a dozen buildings, city officials said.

The blaze was one of several overnight in the Puget Sound region, including one in a vacant commercial building in Lakewood, where police said they found a body. It was too early to say if that fire or death was suspicious, police said.

The Olympia fire started around 5 a.m. at a five-story residential building under construction. Kevin Bossard, assistant chief of operations with the Olympia Fire Department, told The Olympian the building is a total loss.

Among the other buildings nearby that were damaged were Pete Lea’s Automotive Medical Center, Union Gospel Vision Clinic, Revival Motors and Coffee, and August Creative, a web design consultant.

City Manager Jay Burney in a statement called the fire a “devastating blow for the entire community.”

He said fire officials confirmed that a family living in one of the buildings was safe but lost their home and belongings.

“We are enormously grateful that no lives were lost, and no one was injured,” Burney said. He also said officials do not yet know what caused the blaze.

Bossard said the damage is at least $1 million, which means the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

The Tukwila Fire Department also responded to five fires near several businesses. The blazes were extinguished and nobody was injured.

“Obviously suspicious,” Tukwila Fire Department spokesperson Jack Waller told KOMO. Officials were investigating.

Smaller fires were reported north of downtown Seattle in a three-story building under construction and home’s garage. No injuries were reported. The Seattle Fire Department said the fires were intentionally set and that a 25-year-old man had been arrested, The Seattle Times reported.