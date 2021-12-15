ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OFFICIAL: DB Robert Fitzgerald Commits to Northwestern

By Lauren Withrow,Joseph Acosta
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og5pd_0dNkpsrQ00

The versatile safety will bring his playmaking skills to Northwestern's "Sky Team."

DB Robert Fitzgerald

Height: 5'11

Weight: 200

Hometown: Dallas, TX

High School: Jesuit

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Pitt, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington State

Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Army, Boise State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Navy, North Texas, San Diego State, SMU, Utah State, UTSA

Evaluation: What stands out immediately about Fitzgerald is his ball skills. He played both ways in high school but shows great range as a centerfield safety. Fitzgerald has a quick trigger downhill making tackles, and rarely takes bad angles to the ball. Fitzgerald also shows the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage, but his best moments are when he can make plays on the ball.

Playing Time Projection: The Northwestern DB group is still returning a lot of production in the DB room, despite losing Garnett Hollis to transfer. Brandon Joseph could potentially enter the NFL Draft and Coco Azema is sure to retain his role as a starting safety, but Fitzgerald could see playing time in extra DB packages, even if Joseph stays.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Northwestern#Sky Team#Tx High School#Duke#Tcu#Washington State Group#Air Force#Navy#Smu#Utsa Evaluation
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Army
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
nationofblue.com

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
55
Followers
131
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy