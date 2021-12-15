MLS 2022 schedule release: Austin FC kicks off second season with back-to-back home matches
Austin FC fans won't have to wait eight matches for their first home game—instead, the team will play back-to-back home matches for the first games of the 2022 season, according to the full Major League Soccer schedule released Wednesday.
They'll play a total of 29 matches, including 17 at home and 26 against fellow West Conference opponents, in the regular season, which will span from February to October.
Here's the full 2022 schedule:
- Home vs. FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26
- Home vs. Inter Miami FC, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6
- Away at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12
- Home vs. Seattle Sounders, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20
- Away at San Jose Earthquakes, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2
- Home vs. Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10
- Away at DC United, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16
- Home vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
- Away at Houston Dynamo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30
- Home vs. LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8
- Away at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14
- Away at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
- Home vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22
- Away at LA Galaxy, TBD Sunday, May 29
- Away at CF Montreal, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
- Home vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25
- Away at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29
- Away at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m. Monday, July 4
- Away at Atlanta United, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9
- Home vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12
- Away at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16
- Home vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24
- Away at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Home vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6
- Home vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13
- Away at Minnesota United, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 20
- Home vs. LAFC, 7 p.m. Friday, August 26
- Home vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31
- Away at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3
- Away at Seattle Sounders, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10
- Home vs. Real Salt Lake, TBD Wednesday, September 14
- Home vs. Nashville SC, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17
- Away at Vancouver Whitecaps, 9 p.m. Saturday, October 1
- Home vs. Colorado Rapids, 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9
Some notable matches will include the first match against FC Cincinnati, a Copa Tejas matches against FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo and their first-ever matchup with new team Charlotte FC on Wednesday, June 29.
Eight matches will be nationally broadcast, and all will include regional broadcasts from KXAN (NBC), KNVA (CW Austin), KBVO (MyNetwork), KAKW (Univision), KASE-FM (ALT97.5 FM), and TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB).
Fans who helped sell out all of Austin FC's home matches last year will need to open up their Sundays: contrary to last season, seven matches will take place on Sundays, while six will take place on Saturday, two on Wednesday and one on Monday, Tuesday or Friday.
Both the MLS regular season and playoffs will wrap up early in anticipation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will take place from Nov 21– Dec 18, 2022.
