MLS 2022 schedule release: Austin FC kicks off second season with back-to-back home matches

Austin FC fans won't have to wait eight matches for their first home game—instead, the team will play back-to-back home matches for the first games of the 2022 season, according to the full Major League Soccer schedule released Wednesday.

They'll play a total of 29 matches, including 17 at home and 26 against fellow West Conference opponents, in the regular season, which will span from February to October.

Here's the full 2022 schedule:

Home vs. FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 Home vs. Inter Miami FC, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6

Away at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Home vs. Seattle Sounders, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20

Away at San Jose Earthquakes, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Home vs. Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Away at DC United, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Home vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Away at Houston Dynamo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Home vs. LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Away at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Away at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Home vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Away at LA Galaxy, TBD Sunday, May 29

Away at CF Montreal, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Home vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Away at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29

Away at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m. Monday, July 4

Away at Atlanta United, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Home vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12

Away at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Home vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Away at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Home vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6

Home vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Away at Minnesota United, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 20

Home vs. LAFC, 7 p.m. Friday, August 26

Home vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31

Away at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3

Away at Seattle Sounders, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10

Home vs. Real Salt Lake, TBD Wednesday, September 14

Home vs. Nashville SC, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17

Away at Vancouver Whitecaps, 9 p.m. Saturday, October 1

Home vs. Colorado Rapids, 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9

Fans who want to secure home tickets can join the 2022 Oak Collective Waitlist Membership by midnight Wednesday and gain exclusive presale access for single match tickets for home matches at 10 a.m. Thursday. The general public will be able to purchase single match tickets a day later at 10 a.m. Friday at www.q2stadium.com or www.austinfc.com.

Some notable matches will include the first match against FC Cincinnati, a Copa Tejas matches against FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo and their first-ever matchup with new team Charlotte FC on Wednesday, June 29.

Eight matches will be nationally broadcast, and all will include regional broadcasts from KXAN (NBC), KNVA (CW Austin), KBVO (MyNetwork), KAKW (Univision), KASE-FM (ALT97.5 FM), and TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB).

Fans who helped sell out all of Austin FC's home matches last year will need to open up their Sundays: contrary to last season, seven matches will take place on Sundays, while six will take place on Saturday, two on Wednesday and one on Monday, Tuesday or Friday.

Both the MLS regular season and playoffs will wrap up early in anticipation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will take place from Nov 21– Dec 18, 2022.