ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Have a safe Christmas holiday with these tips for lighting trees, candles

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389tVW_0dNkpfdD00

There are many benefits to having a live Christmas tree, but a burnt house isn't one.

El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said El Pasoans can reduce the risk of a live Christmas tree fire by daily watering live Christmas trees.

Dry trees can be a fire hazard.

Fortunately, in the city of El Paso, Dueñas-Aguilar said there haven't been any Christmas tree-related fires in the past couple years.

Dueñas-Aguilar said he still urges El Pasoans to take other safety considerations:

  • Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
  • Make sure the tree isn't blocking an exit.
  • Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
  • LED lights are preferred since they generate less heat than traditional bulbs.
  • Replace any string of lights that has loose bulbs and worn or broken cords or connections. Read manufacturers' instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
  • Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Tips for buying a Christmas tree

The National Fire Protection Association says to choose a tree with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched.

The association said Christmas trees are responsible for an estimated 160 home fires annually, causing $10 million in property damage.

Candle fires also are very common around this time of year, with the worst days being Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The fire protection association said candles are responsible for 45% of decoration fires through December.

Here are some other holiday fire safety tips:

  • If you prefer an artificial tree, make sure you purchase a flame-resistant model.
  • Touch test your extension cords after plugging them in and make sure they are not hot. Don’t tuck them under the tree skirt or area rugs.
  • Consider using battery-operated flameless candles. Never leave a burning candle unattended, and always unplug tree lights before you leave the house or go to bed.
  • If your Christmas tree catches fire, call 911. Even if you extinguish the blaze, it’s best to have professional firefighters assess the situation and make sure it’s safe.
  • Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.
  • Always have a home escape plan ready and practice it with your family and guests.

After the holiday fire safety tips

Dueñas-Aguilar said it's important to get rid of Christmas trees when they are dry.

"Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home," Dueñas-Aguilar said.

Instead, take the tree to one of the Citizen Collection Centers, where it will be turned into mulch. Remove all decorations first.

Don't forget to bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards; it also will make them last longer.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Decoration#Christmas Holiday#El Paso Fire Department
The Associated Press

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow’s demand for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western...
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

271
Followers
309
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy