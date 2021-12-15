TSA prepared for busy holiday season at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for travel to pick up in the coming days at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport with Christmas and the New Year holiday just around the corner.

Members of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the TSA gathered for a press conference on Wednesday to remind travelers of the dos and don'ts when preparing for an upcoming trip this holiday season.

Perhaps the biggest message expressed on Wednesday was for travelers to be prepared and arrive at the airport with plenty of time to spare before takeoff.

"You're better off getting here early, getting through the checkpoint, sitting down, having a cup of coffee or a little breakfast - or if it's lunch hour, go to the restaurants - and be relaxed during this whole time," said Director of Aviation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, William Vanecek. "It can be a little bit frenzied for a lot of folks during the holidays, and we want to make sure your experience here at the airport is as comfortable and inviting as possible."

Compared to traffic in the airport at this time just last year, the number of travelers are close to, or expected to be around the numbers seen during the 2019 holiday season before the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, TSA's Federal Security Director for Upstate New York, Bart Johnson also stresses the importance of arriving to the airport early for your flight.

"Thanksgiving, obviously, was a challenging time with the increase in passengers coming through, but the officers did their job. With Christmas and New Year's, literally, right around the corner (a week from Saturday), things are going to start picking up again on Monday," Johnson said. "Please get here on time, be here two hours before you leave. When you do that, you're much more prepared, you're much more relaxed. It's a much better experience."

When you arrive at the airport and after checking in with your airline, Johnson advises all travelers to come prepared for TSA officers at the security checkpoints to move the process along smoothly.

"Have your driver's license, your passport, your boarding pass; make sure you lower your mask when you come down to ID, and pay attention to what [the TSA officers] are telling you," he said. "They want you to be safe, they want you to be secure, so please follow their instructions. They're telling you for a reason. And if you feel so inclined, thank them for what they do. They appreciate a pat on the back, they appreciate a good word, because we do appreciate what they do."

And of course, with COVID-19 still very much prevalent, masks are still required for all travelers and personnel in any airport at all times.

"It's going to continue to March 18 that you have to wear a mask. You have to wear it in the airport, at the checkpoint, at the gate and on the plane," Johnson said. "The good news here is we haven't really had any major issues at the checkpoint. When we see an individual not wearing a mask, we ask them to don a mask and they do. If they're improperly wearing it below the nose, we ask them to raise it up, which they do. So we really haven't had a major incident, and for that, we're very appreciative.

"You'll also see the officers, they're all wearing a mask, they'll be wearing rubber gloves, they'll be changing those gloves, you'll notice plexiglass. We try to reduce our touch points that we need to engage really with the passengers. So please be mindful of that also."

When it comes to preparing for any trip before arriving to the airport, Johnson reminds all travelers to double check to make sure what you are packing in your luggage and carry-ons, and what is and isn't allowed to pass through security.

"Start with an empty bag, go on TSA.gov , go on the TSA app - they tell you what you can bring, what you can't bring like oversized liquids," Johnson said. "People still inadvertently leave a knife in their bag, some people bring brass knuckles through, and every once in a while, somebody comes through with a loaded handgun, unfortunately. That is disruptive. It takes [officers] eye off the ball."

Meanwhile, for those traveling with gifts to give this holiday season, the TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them. If a gift triggers any alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the issue setting the alarm off. If any gift is wrapped, it will need to be unwrapped.

In terms of any traveling with any food or beverages for the holidays, travelers may be allowed to transport certain foods in their carry-on or checked in bags. Such items like fruitcake, candy canes and chocolates are eligible to be transported in a carry-on bag. However, any other liquids and spreadable foods that are not solid should be packed in checked in bags.

You can listen to Wednesday's entire press conference below: