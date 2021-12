Ryan Jarski scored two goals as River Dell shutout Clifton 7-0 at the Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Both of Jarski’s goals came on the power play. Alex Vartanian, Roman Kirilytchev, Vinnie Miraglia, Riley Ehrenfels and Josh Kaplan each added goals as well. Miraglia and Kirilytchev led the game in assists with two. Peter Lombardi, TJ Fragoso, Kristian Bush and Tim Wanvig also had assists. Liam Freel had five saves to get the shutout.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO