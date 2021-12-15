Songs to Get You Through the Holidays: Local favorites add tunes for your holiday playlist

Recently, on Facebook, Worcester music scene veteran Matt Robert put out a call for holiday songs by local artists. A lot of the tracks posted were familiar to me – Brooks Milgate, Thinner, the Curtain Society – and indeed, I posted a link to a roundup of such songs I did a few years ago. Still, there were a few offerings of which I was unfamiliar, so here they are, along with some other recent holiday offerings that have come across my desk:

“He Ain't Coming to This Town,” by Dougie Fur & the Garlands: This 2020 Christmas-themed blues EP that features a number of local talents working incognito is shockingly good. Obviously, there's a tongue-in-cheek element to songs such as “Elf's Lament,” but the deep blues groove on songs such as “Inner City Snow” and the title track are downright irresistible.

“Jingle Bells,” by Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers: Harpe and company find some smoky notes and a good deal of swing in this delta blues rendition of the holiday favorite.

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town/Little Red Rooster,” by Big Dawg: This little bit of swinging blues holiday cheer was recorded live, and there's a looseness and energy to it which is just infectious, and the musicianship is top-notch. The first track, of course, is a holiday classic, and the latter is originally by Delbert McClinton, but both are songs that make the listener want to move.

“Airport” and “Lucky Life,” by Kristen Ford: Boston-turned-Nashville indie rocker Kristen Ford delivers here two original holiday songs: The first is an upbeat and whimsical song about literally being stuck at the airport while trying to get home for the holidays. The second song is more downbeat, about being left by a lover at the holidays. It's not a happy subject, but Ford finds some bittersweet notes that bring the song's emotion forward.

“It's Christmas (Santa What Ya Bringin' me Tonight?),” by Starr Faithful: This piece of bluesy country from the locally-rooted band Starr Faithful digs into a dirty groove as it goes, and the results are utterly delightful. “Can you bring me a guitar/all wrapped up in a bow,” sings vocalist-guitarist Jodee Frawlee. “Giftwrap me a man underneath the mistletoe/I've been a good girl/When I'm bad, I'm so much better/Hey Santa/Did you get my letter?” The whole song is just a blast.

“Holler 'N Holy,” by Annie Brobst: This 2020 Christmas EP by local country star Annie Brobst is an exceptionally enjoyable collection, beginning with an upbeat, countrified version of “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” and moving into a stark and lovely rendition of “Silent Night.” Afterward comes a charming rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and finally an understated and emotionally charged take on “All I Want For Christmas,” which absolutely shines.

“White Christmas,” by Boogie Chillin': A fairly straightforward presentation of the song, except that it went live in December of 2020, and everyone appears to have been performing over Zoom or some such. That anything is ever good at all under those conditions is astounding, but the fact that this comes together so beautifully is a Christmas miracle. It's a soulful, earthy listening experience.

“Christmas,” by Mauro DePasquale/the Jazzed Up Trio: A jazzy, piano-driven number about the crass commercialism that's infected the holiday. “Do your part and fuel the economy,” sings DePasquale, “you're gonna fall victim to the feeding frenzy/this Christmas/another Wall Street gimmick day.” Sure, there's a cynicism driving the song, but it ends in a pretty positive place: “Let's bring it back to peace and love.”