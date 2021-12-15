ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Songs to Get You Through the Holidays: Local favorites add tunes for your holiday playlist

By Victor D. Infante, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5v5g_0dNkpGlA00

Recently, on Facebook, Worcester music scene veteran Matt Robert put out a call for holiday songs by local artists. A lot of the tracks posted were familiar to me – Brooks Milgate, Thinner, the Curtain Society – and indeed, I posted a link to a roundup of such songs I did a few years ago. Still, there were a few offerings of which I was unfamiliar, so here they are, along with some other recent holiday offerings that have come across my desk:

“He Ain't Coming to This Town,” by Dougie Fur & the Garlands: This 2020 Christmas-themed blues EP that features a number of local talents working incognito is shockingly good. Obviously, there's a tongue-in-cheek element to songs such as “Elf's Lament,” but the deep blues groove on songs such as “Inner City Snow” and the title track are downright irresistible.

“Jingle Bells,” by Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers: Harpe and company find some smoky notes and a good deal of swing in this delta blues rendition of the holiday favorite.

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town/Little Red Rooster,” by Big Dawg: This little bit of swinging blues holiday cheer was recorded live, and there's a looseness and energy to it which is just infectious, and the musicianship is top-notch. The first track, of course, is a holiday classic, and the latter is originally by Delbert McClinton, but both are songs that make the listener want to move.

“Airport” and “Lucky Life,” by Kristen Ford: Boston-turned-Nashville indie rocker Kristen Ford delivers here two original holiday songs: The first is an upbeat and whimsical song about literally being stuck at the airport while trying to get home for the holidays. The second song is more downbeat, about being left by a lover at the holidays. It's not a happy subject, but Ford finds some bittersweet notes that bring the song's emotion forward.

“It's Christmas (Santa What Ya Bringin' me Tonight?),” by Starr Faithful: This piece of bluesy country from the locally-rooted band Starr Faithful digs into a dirty groove as it goes, and the results are utterly delightful. “Can you bring me a guitar/all wrapped up in a bow,” sings vocalist-guitarist Jodee Frawlee. “Giftwrap me a man underneath the mistletoe/I've been a good girl/When I'm bad, I'm so much better/Hey Santa/Did you get my letter?” The whole song is just a blast.

“Holler 'N Holy,” by Annie Brobst: This 2020 Christmas EP by local country star Annie Brobst is an exceptionally enjoyable collection, beginning with an upbeat, countrified version of “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” and moving into a stark and lovely rendition of “Silent Night.” Afterward comes a charming rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and finally an understated and emotionally charged take on “All I Want For Christmas,” which absolutely shines.

“White Christmas,” by Boogie Chillin': A fairly straightforward presentation of the song, except that it went live in December of 2020, and everyone appears to have been performing over Zoom or some such. That anything is ever good at all under those conditions is astounding, but the fact that this comes together so beautifully is a Christmas miracle. It's a soulful, earthy listening experience.

“Christmas,” by Mauro DePasquale/the Jazzed Up Trio: A jazzy, piano-driven number about the crass commercialism that's infected the holiday. “Do your part and fuel the economy,” sings DePasquale, “you're gonna fall victim to the feeding frenzy/this Christmas/another Wall Street gimmick day.” Sure, there's a cynicism driving the song, but it ends in a pretty positive place: “Let's bring it back to peace and love.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Mcclinton
Person
Annie Brobst
The Associated Press

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow’s demand for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western...
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

325
Followers
379
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy