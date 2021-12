The Pokemon Company has revealed a collection of new seasonal updates for Pokemon Unite, including a new event, a playable Pokemon, and more. The selection of holiday-themed content will begin tomorrow on December 9 and will start by introducing a new playable Pokemon, Tsareena. This Pokemon is an All-Rounder and can provide tactical gameplay for players, bringing new moves like Trop Kick and Grassy Glide. Players will be able to obtain a free Unite license for Tsareena until December 31, 2021 by logging in to the game and checking their in-game mail. Additionally, players can expect Dragonite on December 20, who will also be playable. Although no further information has been provided just yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO