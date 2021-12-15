Canada details new travel restrictions

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Canadian government officials are detailing new travel restrictions as a way of controlling the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government is again advising against non-essential foreign travel as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada.

“To those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling,” he said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

"This sounds like a primer for more drastic measures," Local border attorney Jamie Fiegel tells WBEN. "If testing is reinstated and travel limited to essential only, then this would mean another halt to cross border commerce and a flashback to family separation."

COVID cases have increased exponentially and health officials have warned that if Omicron continues to spread at its current rate daily new cases could reach 12-thousand by mid January.