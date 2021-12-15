ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Canada details new travel restrictions

By WBEN.com Newsroom
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eN7z7_0dNkoNcM00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Canadian government officials are detailing new travel restrictions as a way of controlling the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government is again advising against non-essential foreign travel as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada.

“To those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling,” he said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

"This sounds like a primer for more drastic measures," Local border attorney Jamie Fiegel tells WBEN. "If testing is reinstated and travel limited to essential only, then this would mean another halt to cross border commerce and a flashback to family separation."

COVID cases have increased exponentially and health officials have warned that if Omicron continues to spread at its current rate daily new cases could reach 12-thousand by mid January.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries’ PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United...
WORLD
johnnyjet.com

Uh-Oh: Canada May Shut Their Borders to Non-Essential Travelers!

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. According to multiple sources, the Canadian government is planning to make some major changes to their borders in order to battle the omicron variant. This news obviously has many travelers spooked because Christmas is 10 days away and hundreds of thousands of people have travel plans to go to Canada to see loved ones, leave Canada for the same reason and/or to get some much-needed vitamin D.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid#Omicron#Canadians
Complex

Canada Warns Against Non-Essential Travel Again as Omicron Spreads

If you don’t have to travel internationally, don’t. This is the latest direction from the Government of Canada as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to rise globally. The announcement, which was made at a press conference on Dec. 15, couldn’t come at a worse time. The busiest travel days of the year are always in December and many Canadians have already booked flights to visit family abroad or relax on a sunny all-inclusive vacation.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Canada advises against foreign travel, Ontario limits events

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government on Wednesday advised Canadians against all non-essential international travel, and the largest province of Ontario capped capacity at large events like NBA and NHL games at 50% because of the new coronavirus variant. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians shouldn’t travel right now...
TRAVEL
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy