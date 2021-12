Just like the past couple of years, Nintendo has just gone live with its 2021 Switch Year in Review. The site provides Switch owners about a whole bunch of information from the last twelve months. They can learn about how many games they played, the amount of hours spent during the year, their most played games, their most active day, split between docked and portable play, and Platinum / Gold Points earned on My Nintendo. The site even lets visitors select their favorite game this year, then download a neat image that can be shared with others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO