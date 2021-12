EA DICE has revealed the Battlefield 2042 update 3.1 patch notes ahead of the new update’s launch. Update 3.1, which will be released tomorrow, December 9, 2021, has its patch notes released early today by the devs in order to show everyone what to expect. Update 3 just launched and now this is a follow up to that in order to further improve the game since it is plagued with bugs and issues even though a major update was installed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO