Aultman Foundation awards first service honor

CANTON – Whispering Grace Horses is the inaugural recipient of the Vicki Haines Legacy Award, presented by The Aultman Foundation.

The award highlights a grantee organization whose project enhances the lives of others and displays the excellence of service modeled by Vicki Haines, founder and former senior vice president of The Aultman Foundation.

Bill and Marcia Shearer founded Whispering Grace Horses. They received the award from Vicki and Rick Haines, president and CEO of Aultman Health Foundation.

“Whispering Grace Horses is humbled to receive such a prestigious recognition,” Bill and Marcia Shearer said in a news release. “We will cherish this award from The Aultman Foundation and Vicki Haines, who has and will continue to be a treasure within our community.”

Whispering Grace Horses was established eight years ago and is an equine and human relationship organization with specific programs to serve vulnerable populations, including veterans, children in foster care and victims of human trafficking.