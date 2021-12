MODESTO (CBS13) — A holiday fundraiser at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall needs a little help. A lack of volunteers is presenting a problem filling in where Santa leaves off. This Christmas tree inside the mall has been a time-honored tradition for 37 years. “It started at a radio station with 100 kids, and we annually take 2,500 names now and bring Christmas to these children who would not have anything for Christmas,” said JoAnn Found, president of Soroptimist International of Modesto. Soroptimist International has been handling it for nearly a quarter-century. Found says schools and service agencies provide a list of tags with...

MODESTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO