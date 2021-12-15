Escape From Tarkov “Operation Aquarius – Part 1” Quest Guide

For those who are unfamiliar with Escape from Tarkov, it is a hardcore FPS where players are deployed on a map alongside other players and AI enemies in order to loot, kill and extract, with the focus on looting and surviving. Tarkov is quite unique as there is no visual indicators of any kind in the game. There is no map, no visual interface, no objective direction and no player marking of any kind, even if you are running in squad it is not uncommon to shoot your teammates that go astray without communicating first. Tarkov is also very harsh on equipment, in a sense that by dying or not extracting you are losing all your loadout that you went into the game with, and having a good loadout is not a piece of cake. So, living and dying in Tarkov has a very big price and that makes every raid filled with adrenaline as you have much at stake.

