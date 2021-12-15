Escape From Tarkov “Operation Aquarius – Part 1” Quest Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOperation Aquarius – Part 1 is a quest in Escape From Tarkov given by Therapist, available on level 6. The quest is available after completing the first task Shortage. Nice to meet you, young man. I have a well-paying job for you. Since you are already aware of the problems with...

www.futuregamereleases.com

gamepur.com

Does The Cycle: Frontier have progress wipes like Escape From Tarkov? Answered

To anyone familiar with both games, it is no secret that The Cycle: Frontier borrows heavily from the design of Escape From Tarkov. Frontier wears its influences on its sleeve, which allows players to set better expectations for themselves about upcoming changes and features in the game. In a November 30, 2021 interview, developer Yager confirmed that one of Escape From Tarkov’s most central progression systems will also be present in The Cycle: Frontier: periodic progress wipes.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Escape from Tarkov is about to get a new map, a rangefinder, and more

A new patch is inbound for Escape from Tarkov, and the hardcore survival game is getting some fancy new gear to hunt for in its treacherous urban ruins. Not only that, but beta patch 0.12.12 also features an all new map, possibly called Lighthouse or Quiet Coast. Here’s what we’ve seen so far.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ prepares for a wipe with chaotic boss event

Escape From Tarkov looks all but certain to wipe in the coming weeks, as Battlestate Games has implemented the first pre-wipe event. The Escape From Tarkov community has noticed that bosses in the game – while usually restricted to one map – are starting to appear across the world. One player highlighted instances of Reshala taking over the map Reserve, while his own map – Customs – is now plagued by Sanitar. From the data this player has provided, it seems like every boss in the game has received a re-shuffle in location.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

How does Battlefield's Hazard Zone compare to Escape from Tarkov?

For those who are unfamiliar with Escape from Tarkov, it is a hardcore FPS where players are deployed on a map alongside other players and AI enemies in order to loot, kill and extract, with the focus on looting and surviving. Tarkov is quite unique as there is no visual indicators of any kind in the game. There is no map, no visual interface, no objective direction and no player marking of any kind, even if you are running in squad it is not uncommon to shoot your teammates that go astray without communicating first. Tarkov is also very harsh on equipment, in a sense that by dying or not extracting you are losing all your loadout that you went into the game with, and having a good loadout is not a piece of cake. So, living and dying in Tarkov has a very big price and that makes every raid filled with adrenaline as you have much at stake.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Operation Aquarius#Customs Rewards Dialogue#Dorm
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Wipe and Installment of Patch 12.12 Confirmed for Tomorrow?

Update #2: I found the BETA EFT Announcer that used to announce upcoming features and changes to the game. It still doesn’t have verified status but as I am aware, it’s in belonging to BSG. That account does not hold any information regarding the possible wipe for tomorrow. Therefore, I do believe we’ve been bamboozled. With this behind us, we can say that the only way to find out if there’s a wipe tomorrow is to wait until the time comes.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Day 4 Pre-Wipe Event Buffs The Obdolbos Cocktail

Escape From Tarkov’s pre-wipe event series continues. Today is the fourth day since the pre-wipe events started. The scenario is very similar to the previous pre-wipe event when Sanitar found a new formula to buff the Obdolbos Cocktail and tell his friends that he finally made it. The stimulant is known as an excellent combat enhancement, as it makes the imbiber endure and sustain through unimaginable pain.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Pre-Wipe Events Have Already Begun

Even though the pre-wipe Escape From Tarkov events haven’t been officially announced by Battlestate Games, an in-game message sent by Skier proves the opposite. Today, Skier has messaged the players that the kingpins (bosses) of Tarkov are preparing some sort of move, and they tend to swap places between each other so they can no longer be found in their ordinary spot.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Escape From Tarkov 12.12 Update Trailer Shows Off New Weapons And Lighthouse Map

Developer Battlestate Games has released a trailer that shows off some of the new features coming to Escape From Tarkov in its 0.12.12 update, which includes new gear, weapons, and the new Lighthouse map. The map itself looks to be an interesting mix of open areas to explore, vantage points to set up a sniper nest, a military base, and even a working train.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Escape from Tarkov: Patch 0.12.12.0.16029 Features Lighthouse Location, New AI

Patch 0.12.12.0.16029 for Escape from Tarkov can now be downloaded. It features a new lighthouse location, new AI, and new mechanics. Located at Cape Dalniy, the lighthouse is an important strategic landmark that can be seen on the way to Tarkov. This was used as the main entry point for USEC units, and it has served as their base of operations. It was home to the Scavs at one point, but the original owners have returned, establishing their own order in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Destiny 2 The Pigeon Provides quest guide

The Pigeon Provides is a quest that players can complete as part of The Dawning 2021 event in Destiny 2. For this quest, they will need to track down assorted ingredients to make a special Eliksni cookie for Saint 14. After starting the quest by visiting Eva in the Tower,...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Lighthouse Extracts via Detailed Map

Lighthouse is the new map in Escape From Tarkov, which arrived with patch 0.12.12. While some players rush to learn the map, loot, and its extract points, we decided to remain balanced between quests and updates, gradually getting to know Lighthouse. So, where are all the exfils on Lighthouse? In this guide, we’ll provide you with a map that will help you pinpoint your location much easier, and then find an extract point closest to you.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

How to Report Abusive and Toxic VoIP Behavior in Escape From Tarkov?

We’re back at it again, but with a slightly different topic. Battlestate Games has added a new VoIP feature in Escape From Tarkov, allowing players to use proximity voice chat and communicate with each other. Sadly, some of the players using this feature are not as polite, and you might encounter wild behavior with people throwing slurs and whatnot else at you. Luckily, BSG added a report feature that is unclear to most players. Worry not, though. We have you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Here’s every item banned from the ‘Escape From Tarkov’ Flea Market in 12.12

Escape From Tarkov has recently been updated with patch 12.12, and has banned a sizeable list of items from being bought or sold on the Flea Market – here’s what they are. Patch 12.12 has arrived in Escape From Tarkov and introduced heaps of new content and big changes. One of these changes included in patch 12.12 means that certain items can no longer be traded on the Flea Market, which is used for players to buy and sell their in-raid finds.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Shootout Picnic” Quest Guide

Shootout Picnic is a quest in Escape From Tarkov given by Prapor and it’s available at level 3. Alive and well? Atta boy! Not everyone can boast the same nowadays. You can handle a thing or two since you’re standing here alive. That’s good. You have an idea of tactics, so here is the challenge. Do you know the sawmill area in the Woods? Yeah. Some trusted people have matters to attend to in the area, but local scum who, in lack of good sense, think of themselves as masters of the place, keep interfering with them. According to my intel, there are at least 15 of those dickheads. I need you to deal with those morons, the others will run away anyway. The right approach decision should not be a problem for a mercenary like you. To work then, soldier.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov’s Latest Update Buffs The Rogues on Lighthouse

Escape From Tarkov has received a brand new update that changes a couple of known issues. Battlestate Games remains vigilant shortly after the deployment of patch 0.12.12, which has caused a couple of problems that now have to be fixed. This is yet another Escape From Tarkov update after the Lighthouse performance patch. So, what’s changed?
VIDEO GAMES
