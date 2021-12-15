Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Team Needs, Draft Talk, Paying Gesicki, And More

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Do you think this O needs a back that can hit the hole quick? Holes aren’t open long. Also you think we need another edge defender or ILB to make this D elite?

Hey Reza, there’s absolutely no question the Dolphins could use an upgrade at running back, but that would only make the running game go from poor to average. That said, I do think Phillip Lindsay (once he can play) brings that kind of element to a certain degree. As for the defense, it looks pretty elite right now, doesn’t it? Maybe a stud ILB would be a great piece to add, but it’s pretty solid at every level right now.

From Enabledswing (@enabledswing):

Not a Dolphins question but how are we not getting a Manning Cast for this game?!?!?

This question was posed before the Monday night game, and it simply comes down to the contract the Mannings signed to do their show. They’re also skipping the next two games, which means there will be no Manning Cast for the Dolphins-Saints game Dec. 27.

From vin pickles (@RunBklyn):

Is the Dolphins board RT (Tua’s blindside) and RB with their two early picks? Do we go WR chasing in FA again? Also, when is 88 getting paid?

Hey Vin, I’ll answer assuming the Grier/Flo tandem remains in place, otherwise the board would depend on the preference of the new coach and/or GM. That said, nothing suggests the Dolphins will go RB early in the draft because they didn’t do in 2019, 2020 or 2021 and there was a need all three years. I absolutely could see an RT being an early pick and I would think the Dolphins would be more inclined to go WR in the draft rather than free agency based on what happened this offseason with the Fuller/Waddle decisions. Lastly, 88 (Mike Gesicki) likely isn’t getting paid until the offseason and I’m not 100 percent certain he’s going to get paid by the Dolphins.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Bon matin Alain. Jim Caldwell’s name came up, could he return and be the offensive coaching/consultant the Dolphins need? Merci.

Hey Jeff, I see no reason to think that Jim Caldwell will return to the Dolphins. Besides, the offense is operating very well these days and doing its job of complementing the defense.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Look into that crystal ball Alain: Should there be another OC change (seems to be a norm)? Anyone stand out? With all the COVID, possibility of a Doaks sighting? Appreciate your work sir.

Thanks Dave, first off. The way the offense has been functioning lately might lead one to believe there’s no reason to make a change because the Dolphins are getting the kind of complementary football they want. That said, it wouldn’t surprise me if Brian Flores decided after the season to ditch the two coordinator idea and just appoint one of the two. As for Gerrid Doaks, yeah, I definitely would expect him to get elevated from the practice squad if none of the COVID players get back, but I’m not convinced he would get much of a work load regardless.

From Richard Rodriguez, Ph.D. (@Richard06467410)

Now that the Dolphins have presumably self-scouted, what offensive wrinkles might they add to their offense?

Hey Richard, I wouldn’t expect a whole lot of changes because, as I’ve been saying, the offense is functioning right now in terms of complementing the defense and there’s no major reason to do much differently. I think maybe we’ll see some new things — maybe more downfield passing, maybe a trick play here or there — in the final three games when the schedule becomes a lot more challenging.

From FlGuy (@WilliamCebula):

With several players on the COVID reserve list, what is the exact process for them to be able to play this weekend?

Assuming the four players are vaccinated, what is needed to get off the COVID list are two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Any unvaccinated player who tests positive has to stay isolated for 10 days and return when asymptomatic. An unvaccinated who was deemed a close contact to an infected person has to stay away for five days.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

If the dolphins get to 7-7, is it safe to say that Flo and Grier are safe for next year?

Hey E-Rod, I would say at this point the only way that both aren’t back is if there are one or two ugly losses down the stretch.

From MiamiDolphins365 (@VSPMiami):

If you had to guess, will Miami have any of the 4 players off COVID before Sunday?

Understanding that this is purely a guess and going strictly by the law of averages, I would guess that at least one of the players would be off COVID before Sunday, but that’s purely speculative.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

At this point, if Deshaun Watson settled out of court with all of his accusers, would you trade Tua for him straight up?

Hey Mark, if Watson’s off-the-field issues cease to become a factor and there’s certainty regarding his status, I’m not sure there are even five teams in the NFL who wouldn’t make that trade. And, yes, I absolutely would jump all over that trade. And I say that acknowledging that Tua is playing very well right now. He’s just not as good as Deshaun Watson.