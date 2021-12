EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Patrick Graham isn't certain who will staff the Giants' secondary Sunday, but he does know how those players who take the field will be outfitted. "They'll be wearing blue helmets, I know that, so we'll see," Graham, the team's defensive coordinator, said today. "We'll see, we'll see, we'll see. It's a little funky right now."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO