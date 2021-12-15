ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Holiday arts and crafts at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art

Sonoma Index Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the kids at home for the next two weeks, families are going to need to find some festive activities to keep them occupied – and there’s no better way to kick off the winter break than an afternoon of holiday fun...

www.sonomanews.com


Daily Advance

Arts and crafts vendors glad to be back selling again

BARCO — Two years ago, Don and Donna Drew were usually on the road 40 weekends a year traveling the East Coast selling their “Copper Creations” at arts and crafts festivals. The Drews’ products are popular. The couple have been selling their pure copper hand-crafted sculptures at...
BARCO, NC
discoverourcoast.com

Astoria Art Walk December

ASTORIA — The Astoria November Art Walk will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St. Featuring the work of 20 artists, including new work from local fused glass artist, Christine Kende. Kende will be in the gallery from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The gallery will also showcase paintings, tree ornaments, jewelry and holiday gift items.
ASTORIA, OR
WLFI.com

TAF Holiday Art Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe Arts Federation had their opening night for the Holiday Art Show and Sale in downtown Lafayette. This was the third annual event, hosted by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation at Wells Community Cultural Center. About 30 local artists showed off their creations, with many first time artists. The Lafayette Flute Choir performed holiday music, and all items are on sale just in time for the holiday season. The art show and sale will continue through December 17th with extended hours.
LAFAYETTE, IN
bpr.org

Cherokee basketmakers weave the line between craft and art

With a soft-spoken prayer, a few dozen members of the Eastern Band Cherokee welcomed others to view what they have held sacred for centuries: handcrafted baskets. “I have always been around it and have always known how to do it. My mom did it. We were always around it,” Mary Thompson said at the opening reception. Thompson is a tribal member and one of nine basket makers in this exhibition.
CHEROKEE, NC
ozaukeepress.com

Enjoying hand-crafted holiday gifts

Handcrafted items ideal for holiday gifts were sold at the Port Washington American Legion Hall on Dec. 3 during a Christkindlmarkt sponsored by the Van Ells-Schanen American Legion Post 82 Auxiliary. The event drew a number of area vendors featuring everything from ceramics to origami to handmade soaps and jewelry. (Clockwise from top) Kristen Bentrup offered a number of handpainted wooden signs and decorative items.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday classic returns to Oshkosh’s Paine Art Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh community welcomed back a beloved holiday classic at the Paine Art Center. On Saturday, the 15th annual Nutcracker in the Castle gave guests a unique experience they will never forget. Featuring 89 trees and thousands of ornaments on the interior of the Paine Art...
OSHKOSH, WI
edglentoday.com

ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

Running for 32 years, the Alton Band and Orchestra Builder's Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair features a variety of vendors who handmake all their items. Proceeds from the event fund the Alton High School music program.
ALTON, IL
wlen.com

Adrian Center for the Arts ‘Holiday Market’ Opening this Weekend

Adrian, MI – More than 30 Adrian Center for the Arts members and resident artists will be offering items for sale at the Center’s annual Holiday Market. From ceramics to glass, wearables to paintings, there are all shapes and sizes of art at all price points. A Grand Opening will...
ADRIAN, MI
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa.
HOUSTON, TX
crusadernews.com

Baker Arts Center

Dec. 11 – White Christmas Ball from 7 to 8 p.m. It is a formal dinner party, dancing, and an Art auction. Dec. 18 – Cookie and recipe exchange from 7 to 8 p.m. You don’t have to wait for a special event to go to the Baker Arts Center. They have daily activities with the Main gallery, the baker studio, pottery and fun zone. Each of these hold special things in each room. The main gallery features a permanent collection of art, contemporary and 3-D art and featured artists. The baker studio is the studio workspace to create and design. The pottery room is where you can learn about pottery, firing, ceramics and all things pottery. Adult classes are Friday and Saturday evenings.
ENTERTAINMENT
wjhl.com

William King Museum of Art to offer holiday crafting classes

Alice Salyer, with the William King Museum of Art shows how to make charming gnomes for holiday decorating, and shares with us all the details of their Seasonal Traditions classes coming up on December 11th. For more information call (276) 628-5005 or go to WilliamKingMuseum.org.
VISUAL ART
wevv.com

Big Turnout for Castle Bands Arts and Crafts Show

Organizers of the 32 Annual Castle Bands Arts and Crafts Show were excited to host the fun festivities once again on Saturday, Dec. 4th. It had been canceled in 2020. The turnout for this years' event was big, with dozens of people checking out the homade items for sale. There...
FESTIVAL
Wiscnews.com

Student art exhibit at River Arts Center

The River Arts Center Gallery, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, will feature an art exhibit by Sauk Prairie Middle School and high school students. The free public reception will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 9. This exhibit runs through Jan. 11, 2022, and is free and open to...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
cultureowl.com

Bailey Contemporary Arts Showcases the Beauty of Birds

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center has announced an exhibition by acclaimed artist Andrea Huffman. Listening to the Sky showcases the birds of Florida and the environmental impact on the local avian population through Huffman’s stunning prints and fiber art works. “Listening to the Sky is a stunning collection that inspires viewers...
ANIMALS
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Glamorous Ladies of Art Party for the Love of Contemporary Art

Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, AGN Co-Chairs Frances Lummis and Isabel Lummis at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview. What a glamorous flock it was that soared into Tootsies on a recent evening in anticipation of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Another Great Night (AGN), which is set for February 2, 2022. Tootsies is the luxury retail underwriter of the upcoming fundraiser and through that partnership is contributing a host of luxurious raffle items for the art-focused evening.
HOUSTON, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

LP chamber takes over Arts & Craft Fair

LAKE PLACID — Residents and tourists alike have enjoyed the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair for 55 years. In November the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce agreed to take over running the fair from the LP Arts & Crafts Country Fair Association. The 2021 fair was...
POLITICS

