OHMYGOD I GOTTA HAVE IT. We all know that itch. When you see that new toy that ya just have to have. Whether we saw an ad on TV or played with it at a friend’s house – I mean, how did Justin get this? And of course, there was the ever so exciting JC Penny or Sears Wish List Catalog. I mean, my siblings and I spent hours flipping through that ultimate toy wonderland, drooling page after page, circling way too much stuff that Santa was never going to bring, maybe a knock-off version or two, but hey, Santa tried. And sometimes, we conveyed the importance enough, and everything fell into place for us to score that perfect toy.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO