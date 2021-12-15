Ardmore boys basketball trio puts on a show from 3-point range

It’s no secret that the Ardmore boys basketball team enjoys shooting 3-pointers. The Tigers have turned to the long-range attack all season, but they haven’t had a performance quite like Tuesday night.

Dion Brown, Jordyn Brown and DD Coleman combined for 18 of Ardmore’s 20 treys in a convincing 106-85 win over McAlester.

“We like to feed off of each other,” Coleman said. “If one of us starts hitting 3-pointers, I wouldn’t say we get into a competition, but we have to hit 3s, too, to help him out. To make sure if he’s not open, that we’ll be able to knock shots down when he gives the ball to us.”

That was the case against the Buffaloes, as the trio was unstoppable from behind the arc. Coleman led the way with seven treys, followed by Dion Brown with six and Jordyn Brown with five.

“When these guys get hot, it’s something fun to watch,” Jessie said. “We put a huge emphasis on shooting the basketball and on shooting the 3-ball because we know that’s what going to make us successful. We’re not the biggest team. We’re not going to kill you inside. If you sit in a zone, that’s going to play to our strengths.”

That zone defense made a difference, as the 20 3-pointers sets a record during his Jessie's time with the Tigers, surpassing the 16 made during an overtime win against Tulsa Memorial in the 2020 Class 5A State Tournament.

“20 is awesome,” Coleman said. “We’ve been struggling early in the season with 3-point attempts, and we needed this game as a good confidence booster going into Christmas break.”

That’s especially the case as Ardmore won’t take the floor again until Tuesday, Jan. 11 when Durant comes to down. The Tigers look to carry their 3-point success over to that game, but they believe they have what it takes to do so.

“I feel like the scouting report going into our games is that when Dion, Jordyn and I touch the ball, the 3-point line is dangerous,” Coleman said. “I feel like other teams know that. If we’re hitting 3s, there’s not too much they can do about it. We just have to make sure we stop them.”

Only time will tell what happens, but Ardmore’s trio of sharpshooters should make a difference down the stretch. They spend most of their time working on their game and Jessie has noticed improvement from a season ago.

“They’ve definitely gotten better on 3-pointers,” Jessie said. “They’re all three gym rats. That’s their calling card — they can all shoot the basketball, as you saw tonight. It was a special night.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Ardmore boys basketball trio puts on a show from 3-point range