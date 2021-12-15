Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley for New Year's Eve
Not sure how to say "sayonara" to 2021 and give a warm welcome to 2022? We've put together a list of New Year's Eve events and entertainment happening this week.
From a run to a drag show, here's 10 things to do for the holiday this week:
First Annual Reindeer Run
Want to keep the Christmas spirit alive past Dec. 25? Apong's Philly Steak, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a small adventure at The River in Rancho Mirage. The run requires an Adventure Pass and is open to all ages. The pass is a 3-trip-ticket that includes a specific item at all three locations for participants to visit each shop for a treat. Get hot cocoa at Apong's Philly Steak, a scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and then a chocolate-dipped peppermint spoon at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
Where: The River, 71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
Time: All day during business hours
Tickets: $7 per person
Information: bit.ly/ReindeerRunTheRiver
DJ Citizen Jane New Year's Eve
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City celebrates New Year's Eve with live entertainment, headlined by DJ Citizen Jane. There will be a dance floor in the outdoor venue, outdoor bars and food trucks. With the purchase of the NYE ticket, guests receive $22 in Free Play, valid on Jan. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ages 21-plus.
Where: Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68-960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $22 per guest
Information: aguacalientecasinos.com
Light It Up
Celebrate the new year with an all-night dance party, complete with music by DJ Boba, at another Aqua Caliente Casino location. Ages 21-plus.
Where: Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $40
Information: aguacalientecasinos.com
Palm Springs Block Party
Celebrate New Year's Eve with midnight fireworks, iconic look-alikes, food trucks and booths, outdoor bar, live entertainment and dancing.
Where: Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Tickets: General admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of party; VIP: $85 in advance, $100 day of party
Information: aguacalientecasinos.com
Drag Me To New Year's Eve
The Saguaro presents its 5th annual New Year's Eve disco gala, filled with comedy and disco, hosted by Miss Rusty Waters. General admission includes complimentary buffet style light bites, complimentary champagne toast, cash bar drink specials and live entertainment. Ages 21-plus.
Where: The Saguaro, 1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tickets: Starting at $75
Information: thesaguaro.com; (760) 323-1711
Luau New Year's Eve
Miracle Springs will celebrate the new year with a Luau-themed party, featuring a buffet and bar with a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are required.
Where: Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, 10-625 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 7 p.m.-midnight
Tickets: $39.95 per adult; $19.95 per child; $69.95 for couples
Information: miraclesprings.com; (760) 251-6000
Marvyn's Magic Theater New Year's Eve Show
Marvyn's Magic Theater will be hosted by Jeff Hobson, bringing a mix of comedy and magic to celebrate the new year. Ticketed guests receive complimentary party favors and champagne toast.
Where: Marvyn's Magic Theater, 46-630 Washington St., La Quinta
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 6 p.m.
Tickets: $125
Information: marvynsmagictheater.thundertix.com
Day One 22 NYE
Coachella Crossroads presents its first New Year's Eve music festival, featuring DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), E-40 and Getter. Ages 21-plus.
Where: Spotlight 29 Casino, 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $99 per person
Information: coachellacrossroads.com
Lulu's Famous New Year's Eve Blow Out Party
Ring in 2022 the Palm Springs way at this 4-course dinner with soups, appetizers and salads, entrées and desserts. While dining, experience live entertainment by Tony Grandberry and his Big Fun Orchestra. The seating includes hats, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
Where: Lulu's California Bistro, 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $129.99 per person
Information: lulupalmsprings.com; (760) 327-5858
Welcome to the Jungle
Celebrate the new year with drinks, food, a balloon drop, a champagne toast at midnight and live entertainment by Funk'd Martini.
Where: Big Rock Pub, 79-940 Westward Ho Drive, Indio
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25
Information: bit.ly/WelcomeToTheJungleNYE2021
Inclusion in The Desert Sun's weekly community calendar is solely at the editors' discretion. Priority is given to free, community-oriented events.
To submit an event, send an email to events@desertsun.com, including the following: name of event; date of event; location of event; time of event; charge, if any; phone number or website for further information. Please attach a photo.
Comments / 0