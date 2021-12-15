ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley for New Year's Eve

By Laine Henry, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
Not sure how to say "sayonara" to 2021 and give a warm welcome to 2022? We've put together a list of New Year's Eve events and entertainment happening this week.

From a run to a drag show, here's 10 things to do for the holiday this week:

First Annual Reindeer Run

Want to keep the Christmas spirit alive past Dec. 25? Apong's Philly Steak, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a small adventure at The River in Rancho Mirage. The run requires an Adventure Pass and is open to all ages. The pass is a 3-trip-ticket that includes a specific item at all three locations for participants to visit each shop for a treat. Get hot cocoa at Apong's Philly Steak, a scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and then a chocolate-dipped peppermint spoon at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Where: The River, 71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

Time: All day during business hours

Tickets: $7 per person

Information: bit.ly/ReindeerRunTheRiver

DJ Citizen Jane New Year's Eve

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City celebrates New Year's Eve with live entertainment, headlined by DJ Citizen Jane. There will be a dance floor in the outdoor venue, outdoor bars and food trucks. With the purchase of the NYE ticket, guests receive $22 in Free Play, valid on Jan. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ages 21-plus.

Where: Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68-960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $22 per guest

Information: aguacalientecasinos.com

Light It Up

Celebrate the new year with an all-night dance party, complete with music by DJ Boba, at another Aqua Caliente Casino location. Ages 21-plus.

Where: Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40

Information: aguacalientecasinos.com

Palm Springs Block Party

Celebrate New Year's Eve with midnight fireworks, iconic look-alikes, food trucks and booths, outdoor bar, live entertainment and dancing.

Where: Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Tickets: General admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of party; VIP: $85 in advance, $100 day of party

Information: aguacalientecasinos.com

Drag Me To New Year's Eve

The Saguaro presents its 5th annual New Year's Eve disco gala, filled with comedy and disco, hosted by Miss Rusty Waters. General admission includes complimentary buffet style light bites, complimentary champagne toast, cash bar drink specials and live entertainment. Ages 21-plus.

Where: The Saguaro, 1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tickets: Starting at $75

Information: thesaguaro.com; (760) 323-1711

Luau New Year's Eve

Miracle Springs will celebrate the new year with a Luau-themed party, featuring a buffet and bar with a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are required.

Where: Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, 10-625 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m.-midnight

Tickets: $39.95 per adult; $19.95 per child; $69.95 for couples

Information: miraclesprings.com; (760) 251-6000

Marvyn's Magic Theater New Year's Eve Show

Marvyn's Magic Theater will be hosted by Jeff Hobson, bringing a mix of comedy and magic to celebrate the new year. Ticketed guests receive complimentary party favors and champagne toast.

Where: Marvyn's Magic Theater, 46-630 Washington St., La Quinta

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: $125

Information: marvynsmagictheater.thundertix.com

Day One 22 NYE

Coachella Crossroads presents its first New Year's Eve music festival, featuring DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), E-40 and Getter. Ages 21-plus.

Where: Spotlight 29 Casino, 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $99 per person

Information: coachellacrossroads.com

Lulu's Famous New Year's Eve Blow Out Party

Ring in 2022 the Palm Springs way at this 4-course dinner with soups, appetizers and salads, entrées and desserts. While dining, experience live entertainment by Tony Grandberry and his Big Fun Orchestra. The seating includes hats, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Where: Lulu's California Bistro, 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $129.99 per person

Information: lulupalmsprings.com; (760) 327-5858

Welcome to the Jungle

Celebrate the new year with drinks, food, a balloon drop, a champagne toast at midnight and live entertainment by Funk'd Martini.

Where: Big Rock Pub, 79-940 Westward Ho Drive, Indio

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Information: bit.ly/WelcomeToTheJungleNYE2021

