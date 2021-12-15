ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' center Onyeka Okongwu to be cleared to return

Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told 92.9 The Game that center Onyeka Okongwu will be cleared to play once he returns to the team from a family issue later this week.

The 2020 first round draft pick for the Hawks suffered a torn laburnum and underwent surgery back in July. While he was expected to miss the first three months of the season, with a January return date, it appears Okongwu will be back a little earlier.

"(Okongwu) will be back this week, and he'll be cleared to play," Schlenk told the Morning Show. "Obviously having him back, a defensive-minded big guy in the lane will be beneficial for us."

In his first game back, Okongwu helped the Skyhawks, the Hawks G-League team, get their first win of the season. He played 24 minutes, finishing with 10 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, assists, and steals.

