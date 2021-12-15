ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lala Kent Feels ‘Disposable’ After Randall Emmett Drama: I May Never ‘Trust Anybody Ever Again’

By Shannon Carlin
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWNZd_0dNklNVj00

Breaking up is hard to do — but that hasn’t stopped Lala Kent from speaking her truth about her split from former fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, revealed during the Wednesday, December 15, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that she feels “disposable” after her split from the 50-year-old movie producer.

“Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘Lala you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more,’” she said. “And I have to be OK with that.”

Kent explained that Emmett — whom she refers to throughout the episode as “he whose name we shall not mention” — treats everyone as if they are “nothing more than just a possession and that … makes me sick daily.”

She continued, “To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f–king mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, ‘The universe will do its thing.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kent and Emmett had called off their engagement after three years. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us on November 3. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

Rumors that the pair, who share 9-month-old daughter Ocean, had split started spreading in October after Kent removed every photo of Emmett from her Instagram. Days later, she “liked” a meme about the film executive allegedly cheating on her.

Earlier this month, Kent addressed the cheating allegations against her ex for the first time since he was spotted with two women at a Nashville hotel in October.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls,” she said during the December 1 episode of her podcast. “[And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new.’”

She called the update to her body art a “vibe,” gushing, “It’s just such a fun thing to say, ‘Like, I’m brand new’ … and it’s in my handwriting — and I am brand new.”

On Wednesday, Kent admitted that each new thing she learns about her ex is “like a punch in the gut” — but she’s trying her best to stay positive about the future.

“[The breakup] is not going to take me out. I’ll be damned,” the Bravo celebrity told her listeners. “The universe will do its thing. The universe always reveals people’s truths.”

Keep scrolling to see what else she said about how she’s feeling after ending her engagement:

Comments / 5

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Emmett
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent Shares GLARING Red Flags About Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shared new details about her split with former fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Sofia with an F, who is the co-host of the popular Barstool podcast, Call Her Daddy. The two discussed everything under the sun. Lala recently revamped her former joint podcast with Randall.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Is Lala Kent The Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Broke up?

Vanderpump Rules want to know if Lala Kent was the one who ultimately ended James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement. On Sunday, December 5, the couple confirmed the split rumors on their respective social media accounts. This comes on the heels of Lala’s split from former fiance Randall Emmett. Both cast members are single, which could make for an interesting tenth season.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lala Kent takes dig at ex Randall Emmett with new sweatshirt

It seems Lala Kent is permanently done with Randall Emmett. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, unveiled her new Give Them Lala merchandise for Black Friday — and it takes a dig at her ex-fiancé. Kent showed off pink sweatshirt ($50) embroidered with the phrase “bRand New” — in the same...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amidst Split From Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Randall Emmett Gets Candid About Stepping Away From Their Joint Podcast

At the beginning of 2020, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett, a Hollywood producer, launched their Give Them Lala... and Randall podcast. They shared their personal lives and interviewed some of the biggest actors out there, including Sylvester Stallone and Emmett’s collaborator on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox. However, the couple has recently called off their engagement, with Kent reportedly having moved out of the house they shared together. Now, in a very candid announcement, Emmett is saying he's stepping away from their joint podcast as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Ocean#Instagram
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Lala Kent’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic amid her split from former fiance Randall Emmett. The two ended their three-year engagement in October. Lala was the one to call things off. Randall was caught in Nashville with two mystery women. The Bravo star took off with their eight-month-old daughter, Ocean Emmett.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kelly Dodd Kicks Lala Kent While She’s Down

Kelly Dodd thinks she knows why Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split. It’s not because of Randall’s cheating. It’s because the Vanderpump Rules star is a “whack job.” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum lashed out at Lala amid her breakup from the Hollywood producer. Lala and Randall ended...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Posts About ‘Narcissists’ Living a ‘Double Life’ After Randall Emmett Split

Sending a message? Lala Kent shared a post about how “narcissists live a double life” after her split from Randall Emmett earlier this year. The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, reposted a detailed explanation of how narcissists act via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, seemingly hinting at her own experiences with the Midnight in the Switchgrass director, 50.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion

I think it’s safe to say that the drama on Vanderpump Rules this season is nowhere near levels of Stassi Schroeder slapping Kristen Doute or Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright. Behind the scenes, many of the remaining Pump Rulers seem to be going through major relationship shifts. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called it […] The post Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says “No Man Would Put Up With” Lala Kent Following Lala’s Split From Randall Emmett

Kelly Dodd Leventhal doesn’t evoke any feelings of confidence on whatever matter she inserts herself into.  There’s just nothing that she says or does that makes people want to back her up.  It’s either mask-hole antics, political commentary, and now, inexplicably an online feud with fellow Bravolebrity Lala Kent. The Real Housewives of Orange County […] The post Kelly Dodd Says “No Man Would Put Up With” Lala Kent Following Lala’s Split From Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TVShowsAce

Scheana Shay Responds To Lala Kent’s Destroyed Family

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are at odds on Vanderpump Rules Season 9. The two started out on a rough note due to their social media feud that took place last summer. Then, Lala expressed concern over Scheana’s relationship with her now-fiance Brock Davies. At the time, Lala called Randall Emmett a “stand-up guy.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy