‘Pop-up’ market at TwispWorks

After last year’s event was canceled, the Van Ness Main Street Pop-Up Market returns to Connecticut Avenue NW for its sixth year with more than 30 local artisans, including All Very Goods, Wild Places Prints, and Viera Naturals. This year’s event will also feature a pop-up at Politics and Prose (5015 Connecticut Ave. NW), where attendees can peruse books and other holiday gifts in a tent outside the bookstore. Although no food vendors are participating—a conscious decision to avoid competition with local eateries—restaurants on the corridor will offer various specials and happy hours. This promotion of neighborhood businesses is a key part of Van Ness Main Street’s goals. “Our mission is to make Van Ness, Forest Hills, and Wakefield a walkable, livable, sustainable, and economically thriving community,” says Van Ness Main Street Executive Director Gloria Garcia. “We hope people come to Van Ness and see what a great neighborhood it is. I hope the businesses have an uptick in foot traffic, and that people know Van Ness for more than just a metro stop.” Though the market was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, forecasted thunderstorms and heavy winds have caused the pop-up to reschedule for Sunday, Dec. 12—same time, same place(s). The holiday pop-up runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Dec. 12 at 4340 Connecticut Ave. NW and Rosemary Bistro Cafe, 5010 Connecticut Ave. NW. vannessmainstreet.org. Free.

