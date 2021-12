TLDR: In which the author’s heart is broken and put back together again over sustainable fuels. Or, the bull case for renewable natural gas (RNG) in transportation. Last week, RNG producer Opal Fuels LLC merged with the SPAC ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at a valuation of roughly $2 billion. Yes, $2 billion. That’s … a lot of money. But wait, is the RNG transport fuel market really that big? Aren’t there only around 175,000 NG trucks on the road today? Who is using this stuff and where? I’m glad you asked because today we’ll unpack all your questions and more. But first, a love story about my first foray into alternative fuels:

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO