James Cameron Gives First Look at ‘Avatar 2’

Avatar brought to life a possible franchise that a lot of people couldn’t help but find impressive from the moment that Pandora was revealed. If anyone is being entirely honest we didn’t get to see that much of the world since the rainforest where the Na’vi lived is only a small part of the planet. It would appear that we’re going to see another part of the world when Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now have their own family, have to contend with humans returning to the planet, no doubt in greater force and with a score to settle, meaning that Jake and Neytiri will have to find a way to keep their people safe yet again. There’s been a lot of talk of Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver returning for the second movie, which is still kind of a mystery since both their characters ended up dying in the first movie. But it would appear that James Cameron has a way around this and will likely amaze people by bringing his ideas forward in a manner that will no doubt be criticized but might be embraced as well.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO